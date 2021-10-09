FORUM 2: No. Bilingualism is desirable, but not essential

But it isn’t clear whether these benefits are truly lasting. A recent meta-analysis of bilingual education, appearing in Psychological Bulletin, concluded that “available evidence does not provide systematic support for the widely held notion that bilingualism is associated with benefits in cognitive control functions in adults.”

But even if there are great benefits of bilingualism or from the lifetime study of Latin that was once common, they have little to do with current campus practice.

Today’s three-semester requirement is not a serious effort to encourage bilingualism. The first three courses in any foreign language are necessarily very elementary. In them, students will work on basic vocabulary, regular verbs and simple sentences. Almost everything will be in the present tense.

And that’s only if students are studying a language that uses the Latin alphabet. Three semesters of Mandarin Chinese, or any other language with a foreign alphabet, is barely scratching the surface.

And in a world of Google Translate and Duolingo, the practical advantages of learning a little bit of conversational French or Spanish in college aren’t what they used to be. Anyone who wants to learn basic travel expressions and phrases to help them navigate a continental vacation can easily do so in a few weeks on the internet.