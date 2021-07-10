FORUM 2: No: Four reasons vax mandates are bad

In other words, if you have had COVID-19, there is no need for a vaccine. However, most (if not all) of the schools issuing vaccine edicts have made no exceptions for students previously infected with COVID-19. That makes no sense.

Fourth, and perhaps most significant, is the fact that by and large, COVID-19 poses little threat to young people.

As of this writing, according to CDC data, 314 Americans under the age of 17 have died from COVID-19. Among Americans aged 18 to 29 years old, 2,323 have died from COVID-19.

Moreover, data show that young people rarely transmit COVID-19. According to Pediatrics (the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics): “Children are not significant drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear why documented SARS-CoV-2 transmission from children to other children or adults is so infrequent.”

So if young people are basically invulnerable to COVID-19 and seldom spread the disease, why are schools pushing to mandate vaccines on this population?

If we have learned one lesson from the pandemic, it is that one-size-fits-all “solutions” do not work.