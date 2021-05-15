FORUM 2: No: GOP resurgence is on the '22 horizon

But that’s exactly what Democrats are trying to do. And it will inevitably hurt them on Election Day, especially when 56 percent of independents said they would be less likely to re-elect their senator if he or she supported those two disliked and radical Democratic priorities.

Beyond seeking to dramatically alter fundamental government mainstays that have been around for more than 150 years, Democrats must also answer for the crisis at the border, pushing citizenship for undocumented immigrants, trillion-dollar spending bonanzas, D.C. statehood, radical gun control measures, defunding the police, and rising fuel and food costs.

Whatever hope there was for governing from the middle is gone. Once again, Democrats are overplaying their hand.

But Republicans’ biggest advantage in 2022 might come from redistricting. Topline 2020 census numbers show both New York (which Biden won by 23.2 percent) and California (Biden by 29.2 percent) losing seats in 2022, while Texas (won by Trump by 5.6 percent), Montana (Trump by 16.4 percent), North Carolina (Trump by 1.6 percent), and Florida (Trump by 3.3) will all gain seats.