FORUM 2: No: His climate ignorance is dangerous

President Joe Biden is surely one of the former. How else to square his infamous July 23 telephone call to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about the perception that the Taliban was about to take over everything. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, to project a different picture,” Biden said.

As far as greens and the climate survey are concerned, there’s obviously no need to change the “picture.” In three of the four questions (numbers 2 through 4), the number of respondents who agreed with something that’s untrue were around three times as many as the number that disagreed.

For the first question, which is patently untrue—deaths from natural disasters have declined by 90 percent in the past century—there were 30 percent more wrong answers than right ones.

Here’s where the Democrat versus Republican wrongheadedness becomes critical. As perceptions trump reality (pardon the triple entendre, please), the Democrats feel they have a strong mandate for totally goofy policies, like Biden’s notion that all of our electricity will come from non-carbon-emitting sources by 2035.

No realistic energy expert thinks that’s at all possible. However, what does that matter when a majority of people misunderstand climate change and its impacts?