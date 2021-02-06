FORUM 2: No: It would do more harm than good

That was a pre-pandemic estimate. Implementing a national $15 minimum wage now would be like throwing gasoline on fire for industries that have been hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly one in every five restaurants permanently closed their doors in 2020 as employment in food services fell 19 percent. Meanwhile, retail clothing jobs dropped 24 percent and accommodations jobs (hotels) plummeted 32 percent.

The hope with many of these COVID-19 job losses is that they will come back once the health crisis subsides.

But jobs lost to the minimum wage won’t come back. A whole cohort of workers could have no place in the formal labor market. Where will young, less-educated workers or those with limited English language skills, disabilities or a criminal record go to get their foot in the door?

At $15 per hour, any job that produces less than about $36,000 per year becomes unprofitable. Employers can try raising prices, but that will reduce demand for their goods and services.