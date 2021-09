FORUM 2: No: Make Constitution's promise a reality

Congress has the power to override these laws and set fair, national standards for all Americans to vote in federal elections. It says so right in the Constitution in the “elections clause” (Article I, Section 4, to be exact).

One proposal is the For the People Act. Pursuant to Congress’ constitutional power to set the time, place and manner of our elections, it provides basic standards like 15 days of early voting; vote by mail for all who want it; restored voting rights for all with past felony convictions who are no longer incarcerated; and automatic voter registration to ensure voting lists are accurate.

It creates a new way to finance campaigns so that our representatives can rely on donations from their small donor constituents rather than wealthy special interests; it creates and upholds high ethical standards; and critically, the bill bans partisan gerrymandering. Too many Americans have been silenced by politicians who choose their voters rather than the other way around.

Of equal importance is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This bill will repair and strengthen the Voting Rights Act—gutted by Supreme Court decisions starting with Shelby County in 2013 through Brnovich in 2021—to stop voting practices that discriminate against voters on account of race or language-minority status.