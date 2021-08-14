FORUM 2: No: Not until all Americans have jobs

An analysis of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases shows that immigrants are consistently favored over natives in low-skill employment, and the discrimination is not subtle. “All you Americans are fired” is an actual quote from a manager at Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable in Georgia.

The case led an attorney with Georgia Legal Services to note that “discrimination against American workers in the H-2A guest worker program is endemic.”

Because low-skill immigrants tend to be Hispanic, while low-skill natives are often Black, the anti-native discrimination has a racial component.

For example, according to an EEOC case against Paramount Staffing, potential workers at a Memphis warehouse would line up outside each day, but Paramount would select Hispanics over Blacks, even when Black workers were ahead of them in line. Sometimes managers would announce in English that there were no more positions. The potential Black workers would then leave, and the Hispanics would come in to work.