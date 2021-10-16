FORUM 2: No: Postal banking is harmful and totally unnecessary

An Oct. 19, 2020, report by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. found that 5.4 percent of U.S. households (approximately 7.1 million households) were unbanked. This is the lowest level since these studies began, with the rate down significantly from 8.2 percent in 2011.

The FDIC study found that 56.2 percent of the unbanked were not at all interested in having a banking account, while only 24.8 percent were very or somewhat interested in having a bank account.

And the unbanked do have cost-attractive options. For example, Walmart charges a maximum fee of $4 for cashing checks up to $1,000, with funds put on a card, and allows up to three checks a day to be cashed.

Under USPS’s pilot program, it charges $5.95 to cash checks only up to $500 and also puts the funds on a card.

The mission and purpose of USPS for the last 245 years has been to deliver mail. It is the only entity that can do this essential public service.

Even in the internet age, mail remains important, with 50 billion pieces of first-class mail sent annually. Yet the delivery standard for 39 percent of first-class mail was lengthened by at least a day starting on Oct. 1.