FORUM 2: No: Ruling class cherry-picks health hazards

THE WAR against smokers continues, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will move to ban menthol cigarettes. From the initial bans on smoking indoors in the late 1990s, to the current war on vaping, nicotine users have been increasingly marginalized. And they’re particularly discriminated against by the wealthy and ruling class, especially because smoking has become more concentrated in lower-income people.

Now the Biden administration seeks to push smokers even further to the margins, this time adding an unfortunate racial component, since menthols are overwhelmingly used by African-Americans.

Here’s a better idea: let the people smoke.

Public health is important, but so is the freedom to make decisions that give you pleasure despite harming your own body. Pretty much every day, we all do something that is not optimal for our health, whether that’s eating a hamburger or going bungee jumping.

Whether and how the government allows us to harm our bodies is a question rooted as much in class as it is in science. If you prefer harmful activities the ruling class enjoys, you’re probably safe.

But if your vices are looked down upon by them, watch out.