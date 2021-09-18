FORUM 2: No: Trump isn't going anywhere

AS PRESIDENT Joe

Biden’s poll numbers

plummet, President

Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day. While the Trump detractors in the media and both parties desperately wish for him to go away, he refuses to fade into the sunset.

Why would he?

Last weekend, Trump rallied more than 30,000 enthusiastic supporters in the rain at a farm in Cullman, Ala., vowing to “save America” from the radical left that currently resides in the White House.

The Alabama rally serves as yet another reminder that Trump’s grassroots appeal is hardly fading. To the contrary, Trump supporters are even more passionate about his “America First” agenda because of the bumbling Biden administration.

With the unending, tragic failures of the current administration, headlined by Afghanistan, Trump’s popularity is sky-high and his political enemies have no one to blame but themselves. Tens of millions of Americans miss the days of the Trump administration, which would have never presided over a foreign-policy debacle like Afghanistan.