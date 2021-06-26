FORUM 2: No: UBI relies on somebody else's work

Say goodbye to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“food stamps”), and Supplemental Security Income for people with a disability. The version advanced by conservative policy analyst Charles Murray, a frequently cited advocate of UBI, would abolish all of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid as well.

There are plenty of reasonable—even radical—arguments for reforming current welfare spending, but any plan to do so must reckon with reality. A plan that would eliminate current anti-poverty programs and replace them with a single UBI is simply not politically feasible.

Any attempt to repeal longtime anti-poverty programs would be attacked as an attack on vulnerable people, while any effort to create a UBI system that would maintain current benefits would break the bank and undermine the compromise with those who want a smaller, more affordable plan.

We would likely end up with a UBI on top of existing programs, which would be both more complex and more expensive.

Finally, many of the alleged advantages of life under a UBI are at odds with statistical evidence.