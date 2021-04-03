FORUM 2: No: We shouldn't care when Breyer retires

Term limits might forestall morbid health watches over octogenarian justices, but they won’t fix the underlying problem. When judges act as super-legislators, the media and the public want to scrutinize their ideology.

As Sen. Ben Sasse, R–Neb., described the dynamic in his opening remarks at Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings, Congress doesn’t complete its work so it can pass the political buck to a faceless bureaucracy, and to a judiciary that ultimately has to evaluate if what these alphabet agencies come up with is within spitting distance of what the Constitution allows.

What’s supposed to be the most democratically accountable branch has been punting its duties and avoiding hard choices since long before the current polarization.

Gridlock is a feature of a legislative process that’s meant to be hard by design, but compounded of late by citizens of all political views being fed up with a situation where nothing changes regardless of which party is elected.

Washington has become a perpetual-motion machine—and the courts are the only actors able to throw in an occasional monkey wrench.

That’s why people are concerned about the views of judicial nominees, and why there are more protests outside the Supreme Court than outside Congress.

Only when we fix that dynamic, when the court returns power back to the states and the people, and forces Congress to legislate on the remaining truly national issues, will we stop debating whether and when justices should retire.

Ilya Shapiro is director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, and author of “Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.