FORUM 2: Passivity is a bad political strategy

That kind of oversight could give Democrats something positive to run on, instead of just being less bad than the other guy.

As the election results showed, anti-Trumpism was not convincing enough in itself for voters who were not already on board with the Democrats. But vigorous, well-targeted oversight has the potential to help restore cynical voters’ faith in the power of good government—and the Democrats’ ability to bring it about.

The contrasting fates of two members of the House Democrats’ freshman class of 2018 are a case in point. Reps. Donna Shalala and Katie Porter each represent swing congressional districts—Shalala in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and Porter in Orange County, California.

Shalala was tapped by Pelosi to serve on the commission overseeing the CARES Act bailout. She could have used her position as a platform to uncover corruption, promote accountability and make the case for her own second term by fighting for the interests of her constituents such as homeowners and small businesses.

Instead, her tenure was marred by controversies over her financial conflicts of interest and her inability to provide energetic, effective leadership. Her oversight failures are not the only reason she lost her bid for re-election, but they played a role.