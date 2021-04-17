FORUM 2: Tap free market to restore planet

As a 2015 CBS story reported, “They eat anything it can fit in its mouth and so far, there’s nothing in the ocean that eats the lionfish. They have spines that sting anything that comes in contact with them and even sharks are afraid of them.”

So the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission created a program to capitalize on a popular two-day lobster dive. For every 10 lionfish the divers harvested, they received a permit for an extra lobster.

But it gets better. Lionfish are also tasty, so now restaurants and grocery stores have lionfish on their menus and in their freezers. The “eat ’em to beat ’em” strategy is harnessing the power of incentives to provide a year-round strategy to remove an invasive species.

Voluntary cooperation for economic and environmental good also extends beyond America’s borders. Freer trade is a critical tool that increases productivity, generates efficiencies and leads to the innovation and transfer of cleaner technologies.

As emphasized by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, “Open markets can improve access to new technologies that make local production processes more efficient by diminishing the use of inputs such as energy, water and environmentally harmful substances.”