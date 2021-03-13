FORUM 2: Texans' anger should turn into action

Our energy grid is largely powered by coal and gas power plants, and it was the gas generators and gas supply that failed massively. Even though Texas is home to the largest oil and gas fields in the nation, the cold weather made it nearly impossible for many gas plants to get fuel and continue operating.

Our power failure was also due to a massive lack of preparation, and I worry the community will be stuck paying for the damage of our ill-prepared governor and utilities as COVID continues to strain our local economy.

Now that the lights have turned back on and we’ve checked in on our loved ones, we need to take a real look at how we want to build a resilient electricity system. Building more of the same will not fix this problem. It will only make it worse.

Gas and coal power plants in Texas already contribute more than 210 million metric tons of climate-altering pollution every year. Adding more fossil fuel power will strain an already fragile climate. That means we need to take a critical look at whether or not the 25 large proposed gas plants for Texas are a prudent investment or a massive risk.