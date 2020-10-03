FORUM 2: Two candidates, only one adult

While Trump lied on stage about his response to the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, Biden reminded everyone that he released a plan in early March on how to address the coronavirus outbreak, on the same day that Trump assured the country that the coronavirus was “going to go away … within two months.”

While Trump refused to apologize for insulting war heroes and Gold Star families, Biden reminded viewers that his own son served with honor, and that enlisted men and women will never have to question the reverence that he, as commander in chief, will hold for them.

While Trump insisted he paid “millions” in income tax in 2016 and 2017, when reporting from the New York Times showed he paid just $750 each year, far less than the average firefighter—the Biden campaign released the full returns for their entire presidential ticket.

But there was perhaps no greater contrast between the two candidates on stage than when it came to actual policy. On the economy, on climate change and renewable energy, on public health and safety, on policing—Joe Biden showed voters that his administration will be ready on Day 1 to address the shortcomings that his predecessor created or exacerbated.