GREAT LIVES: Albright believed U.S. was a force for good in the world

THE NOTION that the United States can and should be a force for good in the world has been under siege from both sides of the political spectrum in recent years.
Many on the left have argued that the U.S. does more harm than good when it acts abroad and, as such, should focus exclusively on the problems it faces at home. On the right, a growing number of voices have argued that the U.S. should let others solve their problems (and suffer the consequences if they are unable to do so).
Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, firmly believed that the U.S. could be a force for good in the world and, in so doing, would best serve its own interests.
Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, Albright (then Korbel) and her family fled their home country when Nazi Germany occupied it. She lived the rest of her life in gratitude that she was able to return to Czechoslovakia after the war because of the resources the U.S. contributed to defeating the Nazis.
In joining the British and Soviets in defeating the Nazis, the U.S. had made the world a better place and had also served its own interests by eliminating a state that sought global hegemony.
She later reflected that “having been witness at a very young age to what happens when America plays only a passive role in world affairs, I used my position to work closely with allies and friends on every continent to build a united front in support of liberty and in opposition to forces of intolerance, unbridled ambition, and hate.”
As U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during President Bill Clinton’s first term, Albright advocated for intervention to address conflicts around the globe.
In Somalia, she pushed for U.S. forces to assist the U.N. in hunting down the warlords that prevented food aid from reaching the starving people of that country. When 18 Americans died in that effort, Albright and others learned that costly intervention could only garner the necessary support when it served American interests.
In Haiti, Albright argued for an American contribution of peacekeepers to oversee the restoration of the country’s democratically elected president, which subsequently occurred without incident. Limiting refugee flows to Florida justified sending American soldiers to Haiti.
As secretary of state, Albright was a vigorous proponent of NATO’s post-Cold War expansion to include former Soviet Bloc countries Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. She argued that expanding NATO would project stability to the newly emerging democracies of Central and Eastern Europe and she made clear that stabilizing Europe was in America’s national interest.
In 1999, Albright became one of the lead architects of the air war to force Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic to end the ethnic cleansing of Kosovar Albanians and agree to autonomy for their homeland. In so doing, Albright argued that the U.S. was preventing the spread of a conflict that would have threatened America’s interest in a stable and prosperous Europe.
It would be a mistake to argue that Albright was always successful in advocating for the use of American might as a force for good.
As Hutu extremists waged a campaign of genocide in Rwanda, in 1994 the president and other top officials ignored the pleas of Albright and her colleagues for action. In Iraq, sanctions and air strikes did not achieve U.S. objectives or improve the lives of the Iraqi people.
However, the overall arc of Albright’s career demonstrates that the U.S. can be a force for good in the world and advance its own interests in the process.
Dr. Jason Davidson, professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Mary Washington, is the author of four books, the most recent of which is "America's Entangling Alliances" (Georgetown University Press, 2020).