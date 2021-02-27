GREAT LIVES: Albright believed U.S. was a force for good in the world

THE NOTION that the United States can and should be a force for good in the world has been under siege from both sides of the political spectrum in recent years.

Many on the left have argued that the U.S. does more harm than good when it acts abroad and, as such, should focus exclusively on the problems it faces at home. On the right, a growing number of voices have argued that the U.S. should let others solve their problems (and suffer the consequences if they are unable to do so).

Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, firmly believed that the U.S. could be a force for good in the world and, in so doing, would best serve its own interests.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, Albright (then Korbel) and her family fled their home country when Nazi Germany occupied it. She lived the rest of her life in gratitude that she was able to return to Czechoslovakia after the war because of the resources the U.S. contributed to defeating the Nazis.

In joining the British and Soviets in defeating the Nazis, the U.S. had made the world a better place and had also served its own interests by eliminating a state that sought global hegemony.