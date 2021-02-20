GREAT LIVES: Cooper & Du Bois were the social justice warriors of their time

At UMW, my students explore the rhetoric and the observational insights of these early civil rights leaders. Most students had not heard of either, and perhaps neither had many of us. But the words of Cooper and Du Bois ring eerily true, and students insist they might as well have been writing today.

Students are living the continuing urgency for race and gender justice. Inequalities of treatment and outcomes in the labor market, in housing, in health care, in education (etc.) continue, just as Du Bois and Cooper wrote about 75, 100, 120 years ago. The simple fact is that we still need movements for #BlackLivesMatter and #SayHerName. This is our shared and painful legacy.

Many legal and social improvements in gender and race equity notwithstanding, Du Bois and Cooper’s insights hold true. Not as much ahead of their time as of their own time, these trailblazing social commentators remain bitterly relevant in 2021.

Would that it were not so.

Dr. Kristin Marsh is professor of sociology and chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Mary Washington, where she has taught for over 20 years. She will speak on Du Bois and Cooper as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23. The lecture can be accessed online at umw.edu/greatlives.

