GREAT LIVES: Horatio Alger wrote stories of poor boys who made good

NO AUTHOR of children’s books during the last 30 years of the 19th century was more popular than Horatio Alger Jr. (1832–1899). In subsequent decades, his stereotypical “rags-to-riches” narratives became so familiar that in our own times, the term “Horatio Alger story” has come to be commonly used as shorthand for a person who, through diligence and hard work, rises from poverty to achieve notable success.
The author himself was born in 1832 in Revere, Mass., the son of a Harvard-educated Unitarian minister. Intending to follow in his father’s footsteps, Horatio Jr. graduated from Harvard in 1852.
The several years after graduation, however, were marked by Alger’s indecisive search for a career. Although he was preparing for the ministry, he had a longing to write. His first works, mostly short stories and poems, were aimed at adults.
He served as a minister for two years in Brewster, Mass., but in 1866 he quit the church and moved to New York, where he then began to write solely for young people.
His first juvenile story about the street boys of New York, titled “Ragged Dick” or “Street Life in New York,” began serialization in the January 1867 issue of Student and Schoolmate, a monthly magazine for boys and girls. The serial was so favorably received that Alger rewrote and enlarged it, publishing it as a book in 1868.
The tale of a young homeless bootblack, Richard Hunter, and his determination to make something of himself was an instant success, and “Ragged Dick” paved the way for more than 100 other books from the author’s prolific pen.
Alger’s formulaic stories are strikingly similar. They generally feature poor boys who sell newspapers, shine shoes, or work in stores or at other menial livelihoods to support themselves or their families. After working hard and saving their money (and assisted by luck and fortuitous circumstances here and there), the young men wind up in responsible positions, well on their way to success.
And the titles of the books reflect this theme, including “Fame and Fortune,” “Bound to Rise,” “Risen from the Ranks,” “Making His Way,” “Helping Himself,” “Strive and Succeed,” and “Shifting for Himself.”
The heroes in all of his stories typically achieved respectable prosperity, but contrary to popular belief today, did not become particularly wealthy. Nor did Alger himself, a bachelor who never owned his own home, but mainly rented rooms in boarding houses.
Small of stature and frail by nature, Alger began to decline by his 60s, suffering from asthma and chronic bronchitis. In November 1898, he arranged to have one of his manuscripts completed by a former editor, Edward Stratemeyer, who would go on to write 10 more books under Alger’s name.
Less than a year later, on July 18, 1899, Alger was dead of heart disease.
The books of Horatio Alger sold millions of copies and were avidly read by generations of young Americans. In fact, prominent historians Samuel Eliot Morison and Henry Steele Commager claimed that he exerted more influence on the national character than any other writer, with the possible exception of Mark Twain.
That’s a fitting legacy for a writer whose very name would become a metaphor for “Strive and Succeed.”
Jack Bales concluded a 40-plus-year career at the University of Mary Washington in 2020, whereupon he was named Reference and Humanities Librarian Emeritus. A longtime member of the Horatio Alger Society and the co-author of two major studies of Alger, he will speak on that subject as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The talk may be accessed online at https://www.umw.edu/greatlives.
Jack Bales concluded a 40-plus-year career at the University of Mary Washington in 2020, whereupon he was named Reference and Humanities Librarian Emeritus. A longtime member of the Horatio Alger Society and the co-author of two major studies of Alger, he will speak on that subject as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series on February 16th at 7:30 pm. The talk may be accessed online at https://www.umw.edu/greatlives.