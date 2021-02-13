GREAT LIVES: Horatio Alger wrote stories of poor boys who made good

The tale of a young homeless bootblack, Richard Hunter, and his determination to make something of himself was an instant success, and “Ragged Dick” paved the way for more than 100 other books from the author’s prolific pen.

Alger’s formulaic stories are strikingly similar. They generally feature poor boys who sell newspapers, shine shoes, or work in stores or at other menial livelihoods to support themselves or their families. After working hard and saving their money (and assisted by luck and fortuitous circumstances here and there), the young men wind up in responsible positions, well on their way to success.

And the titles of the books reflect this theme, including “Fame and Fortune,” “Bound to Rise,” “Risen from the Ranks,” “Making His Way,” “Helping Himself,” “Strive and Succeed,” and “Shifting for Himself.”

The heroes in all of his stories typically achieved respectable prosperity, but contrary to popular belief today, did not become particularly wealthy. Nor did Alger himself, a bachelor who never owned his own home, but mainly rented rooms in boarding houses.