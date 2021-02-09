GREAT LIVES: I.M. Pei created a modernist geometric language for his iconic buildings

During Pei’s years at Harvard, Walter Gropius (1883–1969), one of the most significant architects of modern architecture and the founder of the German Bauhaus Institute (1919–1933), praised the upcoming architect as maintaining a modernist perspective without losing the progressive concept of contemporary postmodern design.

Pei’s buildings represent a wide range of skyscrapers, university buildings, and art museums in and outside of the U.S. In each case, Pei strove to demonstrate harmonizing effects of his buildings with the surrounding skyline, cityscape and landscape.

The East Building at the National Gallery of Art is quintessential I.M. Pei; walls clad in smooth Tennessee pink marble, the building has a concrete frame molded by skilled cabinetmakers displaying the “Pei isosceles triangle” motif, easily identifiable in many of his designs.

Seen throughout the building, Pei employed the notion of the Gesamtkunstwerk by creating patterns in the marble floor tiles and in the panes of glass on the skylighted ceiling above the atrium. In each of these details, the triangle stands as the architect’s shape of choice.