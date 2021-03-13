GREAT LIVES: Italian painter paved the way for women artists

“You will find the spirit of Caesar in the soul of a woman.”
—Artemisia Gentileschi, 1649
IN Fredericksburg today, one can find many women artists who work in every media: painting, sculpture, printmaking, and ceramics, but also paper and book arts, mosaic, jewelry, weaving and textiles, photography, neon, video, and calligraphy, as well as architecture, interior design, and urban planning.
But women’s presence in these fields is recent in the history of Western art.
The life of acclaimed painter Artemisia Gentileschi (1593–1654) allows us to consider how artists were trained in early modern Europe and why a woman might enter the profession in the 17th century, a time when such accomplishments by a woman were rare indeed.
Artemisia had critical advantages. For one, she was born in Rome, a city full of art, and her paintings indicate she looked closely at works by Michelangelo and Raphael as well as her contemporaries.
Second, she was talented!
Finally, Artemisia was a painter’s daughter. Her father, Orazio Gentileschi, recognized her skills and made use of them in his studio. The earliest work by her to survive dates to 1610, when she was 17—young in years but well advanced in her field.
We have to imagine the young Artemisia learning her father’s trade by assisting him in every aspect of art production: grinding colors to make pigments, mixing pigments with linseed oil, stretching canvases on wooden frames, and prepping the canvas for Orazio’s work.
She likely drew over his sketches to develop her own drawing skills, eventually transferring them to his canvas for him to complete. This was art school in the 17th century.
Artemisia’s earliest painting is her “Susanna and the Elders,” a story from the Hebrew Bible that presents a young woman’s response to the unwelcomed advances of respected men in her community, a subject that held personal meaning to her.
At 17, Artemisia’s work already exhibited the hand of a mature artist with a deep understanding of human anatomy and expression as well as nuances of narrative. Orazio may have been her first teacher, but Artemisia’s earliest works demonstrate her closer study of the paintings by her father’s more famous friend, Caravaggio.
In 1612, Artemisia married a Florentine painter, and the couple left Rome to make their fortune in Florence. There Artemisia established a studio and sought the patronage of the great Medici family. Several of her best known paintings, including “Judith and Holofernes,” date to her eight years in this city.
Early modern artists seldom remained in one place for long, and many spent their lives in search of a permanent situation at a court, yet always fearing the capriciousness of their patrons. Artemisia’s search for such a position took her back to Rome, then Venice and London, where she worked for King Charles II and Queen Henrietta Maria.
In the 1630s, she settled in Naples, the most populous city in Europe as well as the most important center for artistic patronage. Along the way, she and her husband separated, with Artemisia caring for her five children, only one of whom, Prudentia, lived into adulthood. Artemisia trained her daughter Prudentia as a painter.
Artemisia Gentileschi’s life was not all that different from the lives of many successful artists of the 17th century, except that she was a woman. And while she may have followed a path similar to that of her male contemporaries, her paintings show a woman’s perspective rarely seen in art until the feminist art movement of the 1970s.
On your next visit to a local art gallery, thank Artemisia for what you see. She made this possible.
Dr. Marjorie Och is professor of Art History at the University of Mary Washington. She will speak on Artemisia Gentileschi as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The Zoom webinar can be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.
