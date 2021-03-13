GREAT LIVES: Italian painter paved the way for women artists

We have to imagine the young Artemisia learning her father’s trade by assisting him in every aspect of art production: grinding colors to make pigments, mixing pigments with linseed oil, stretching canvases on wooden frames, and prepping the canvas for Orazio’s work.

She likely drew over his sketches to develop her own drawing skills, eventually transferring them to his canvas for him to complete. This was art school in the 17th century.

Artemisia’s earliest painting is her “Susanna and the Elders,” a story from the Hebrew Bible that presents a young woman’s response to the unwelcomed advances of respected men in her community, a subject that held personal meaning to her.

At 17, Artemisia’s work already exhibited the hand of a mature artist with a deep understanding of human anatomy and expression as well as nuances of narrative. Orazio may have been her first teacher, but Artemisia’s earliest works demonstrate her closer study of the paintings by her father’s more famous friend, Caravaggio.

In 1612, Artemisia married a Florentine painter, and the couple left Rome to make their fortune in Florence. There Artemisia established a studio and sought the patronage of the great Medici family. Several of her best known paintings, including “Judith and Holofernes,” date to her eight years in this city.