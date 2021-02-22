GREAT LIVES: Johann Goethe: Literary artist, scientist, statesman

For almost two years, 1786—88, he was on leave in Italy, where he lived life to the fullest. There he once again directed his attention to serious literary endeavors. Works that had stalled in Weimar truly began to flourish as though ripening under the Italian sun.

In “Faust,” the theme of striving predominates. Whether in his scholarship, his romantic relationships, art, or in the affairs of state, Faust is characterized by striving to gain certain goals. He is rarely, if ever, satisfied with achievement—it is the striving itself that saves him from a hellish eternity.

Such drive toward accomplishment even when failing to reach satisfying ends, is mirrored in “Faust’s” author as well. Late in his life, when rebuked for his privileged “life of ease,” Goethe who, like Faust, was never satisfied, said that he had never experienced “behagen,” (contentment) for more than a few days, and that his whole life had been one of work and effort—again picking up that stone and rolling it up that hill.

Dr. Sammy R. Merrill taught German language, literature, and culture at Wake Forest, Cornell, and Mary Washington for 36 years, prior to being named UMW Professor Emeritus of German upon his retirement in 2004. He will speak on Goethe as part of the Crawley Great Lives Series at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25. The Zoom webinar can be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.

