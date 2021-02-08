GREAT LIVES: Johnny Carson used gentle humor to address the tough issues of his day

Carson’s softer touch when it came to political humor meshed well with his era. As politics and public opinion became much more partisan in recent decades, Carson’s successors followed the lead of their audiences.

Carson’s comedy, expressed without meanness, might seem tame and out-of-touch to fans of today’s late night comics. After Carson, subsequent comics retained “The Tonight Show” format, but pumped up the political venom to reflect the harsher realities of the 21st century.

Of course, were he to host a late night comedy program today, Carson likely would be highly critical of the 45th president. Donald Trump is simply too appealing a target for any comedian of any era to resist.

Even so, I suspect Carson would not enjoy hosting the current version of “The Tonight Show” as much as he did during his own era.

The intensely competitive Carson would say what was necessary to become number one in the ratings, of course. But I suspect that he, along with more than a few of his fans, would mourn the passage of those gentler, less combative times.

Stephen J. Farnsworth is professor of political science and international affairs and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. He is the author or co-author of seven books, most recently, “Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency.” He will speak on Johnny Carson as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series on Tu esday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The Zoom talk may be accessed online at https://www.umw.edu/greatlives.