Take this quiz:

Who was the most influential European monarch of all time?

Queen Victoria of Great Britain? Alexander of Macedon? Louis XIV of France?

Let’s consider one of the most legendary and controversial, Queen Isabella of Castile.

One of the most significant monarchs born to a royal family, Isabella’s legacy survives in the 500 million people who speak Spanish as their first language, second only to Mandarin, and the 1.3 million who practice Catholicism.

And interestingly for Fredericksburg, she had a lasting impact there, as well.

Isabella was a princess born in relative obscurity in the poor, weak and splintered kingdom of Castile. Her arrival was so little noticed that we aren’t entirely sure today of her birthdate. But in a most unlikely manner, this mother of five children rose to become queen of Castile and a fierce warrior who reclaimed Spain from invaders who had held the southern portion of the peninsula, known as Andalucia, for 700 years.

Half-Portuguese through her mother and the great-niece of the Prince Henry the Navigator, Isabella also claimed much of the rest of the world on behalf of her descendants by sponsoring nine separate expeditions to the New World, including the four most famous by Italian navigator Christopher Columbus.

By the time she died in 1504, the coastline of the Americas had been mapped and the continent’s wealth poured riches into the coffers of her grandchildren, known as the Hapsburgs, who used the money to gain control of much of Europe. And the foundation had been established for Spain to become the most far-flung empire in world history, controlling much of North, Central and South America, as well as the Philippine Islands in Asia.

Isabella’s childhood was overshadowed by one of the most frightening events in European history, in 1451, when the Ottoman Turks crushed the Christian defenders at Constantinople, the traditional seat of the Orthodox Catholic Church. The megalomaniac known as Mehmet the Conquerer vowed to follow up by invading Western Europe and forcing its submission, chillingly pledging that his horse would eat its oats on the altar of St. Peters Cathedral in Rome. It was not an empty boast: Mehmet had the largest and most fierce army in Europe, dwarfing anything else on the continent.

The people on the Iberian peninsula were terrified that the Muslim kingdom of Andalucia in the south would become a beachhead into Europe for that invasion.

Isabella believed it was her mission to prevent that from happening. Inspired in her youth by tales of Joan of Arc, she grew into a devout young Catholic who seized the throne, unified her people and personally led them to victory on the battlefield.

Isabella’s pivotal and strategic role would become immortalized in the popular game of chess, where her long journeys across Spain’s vast plains and mountains made her the model for the most important player in the game —the queen.

It can be argued that Isabella, who became known as the Catholic Queen, saved Christianity at a point it was particularly vulnerable. After conquering Andalucia, she sent her trained Castilian troops to Italy, where they won control of the peninsula. She consequently fended off the pending Muslim invasion of Europe by turning the continent into a Christian fortress.

Among her other accomplishments were establishing a strong central government in Castile and embracing Renaissance art, literature and knowledge, decades before most other European rulers. And she promoted education for women, a then-novel concept that her daughter, Catherine of Aragon, introduced to England while she was married to King Henry VIII, influencing the childhood of the future Queen Elizabeth I. Support for female education subsequently spread into North America, as well.

But Isabella also remains one of the most criticized figures in European history. Forcing religious homogeneity on her people, she compelled Jews and Muslims, as well as others who did not espouse her own rigid Catholicism, to leave Spain. Those who did not exhibit religious purity were subjected to a bloody inquisition she helped establish that lasted 300 years and would darken Spain’s reputation for centuries.

Its injustices would help inspire a movement to ensure tolerance of all faith traditions, a revolutionary principle proposed by Thomas Jefferson and George Mason in Fredericksburg in 1777. It ultimately became enshrined in the United States as the First Amendment guarantee of religious freedom.

America’s founders drafted the specific wording that became the first amendment right to freedom of religion in the shadow of the Spanish Inquisition, with many of the nation’s leaders writing and talking about its excesses as they thought about how to create a new nation.

And so it might be said that Isabella’s life was formative to Fredericksburg, too.