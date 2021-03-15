GREAT LIVES: Lillian Hellman lived a bold, trailblazing life

Hellman wrote eight original plays and was welcomed into the literary intelligentsia of her day, giving her ample opportunity to advocate her own political (and sometimes controversial) viewpoints. As success and fame elevated her stature and amplified her voice, Hellman took umbrage at being pigeon-holed so her influence could be squelched.

When a New Yorker profile referred to her as a “woman playwright,” she fired off a response, noting that “I am a playwright. I also happen to be a woman, but I am not a woman playwright.”

Hellman came into public notoriety when she refused to testify about anyone other than herself when she was called to appear before the House Un-American Activities Committee. This crusade, led by Sen. Joseph McCarthy, relegated Hellman to the Hollywood blacklist and, labeled a communist and anti-American, her means of earning a living disappeared.

Hellman’s enduring legacy in the 20th century commands a second look from the lens of the 21st. As a passionately independent woman who never deferred to the power of men simply because of a role and status that society forced upon her, Hellman’s reputation suffered in her lifetime, sometimes obscuring her brilliance as a playwright.

But as we reconsider the body of her work, sometimes impugned by the judgment of her character, we can applaud the complexity of her trailblazing life and recognize that Hellman lived the one she was given to satisfy herself and no one else—truly an unthinkable act for a woman of her time.

Gregg Stull is professor of theater and chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Mary Washington. He will speak on Lillian Hellman as the concluding presentation of UMW’s 2021 Crawley Great Lives Series at 7: 3 0 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. The Zoom webinar may be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.