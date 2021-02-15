GREAT LIVES: MacArthur was the best - and worst - of American generals

This career pattern continued after World War II. MacArthur did a magisterial job helping the defeated Japanese create the stable representative government they enjoy today—probably his finest achievement.

There was also the Inchon landing in September 1950. Appointed commander of United Nations forces created to liberate South Korea from a North Korean invasion, MacArthur—against the advice of everyone—ordered an amphibious attack at Inchon that helped liberate the south and capture thousands of North Korean troops.

But that success was followed by one last blunder. When Chinese forces intervened in the war, MacArthur wanted to bomb their staging areas in China, possibly with atomic weapons. President Truman, fearing an escalation of the war, said no. MacArthur attempted to make it a political issue in the U.S. Truman fired him in April 1951 for insubordination, ending his career.

Thus, Douglas MacArthur’s career, so promising in 1918, saw success and failure. Was he ruined by his parents, who insisted that Douglas be the best because he was the brightest? Or was it his ego?

Historian Brad Lee probably got it right when, paraphrasing Dickens, he said that Douglas MacArthur was simply “the best of generals and the worst of generals.”

Dr. Porter Blakemore, a former naval officer and aviator, has taught since 1979 at the University of Mary Washington, where he is a specialist in military and modern European history. He will speak on MacArthur as part of the Crawley Great Lives Series on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Zoom talk can be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.

