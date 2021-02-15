GREAT LIVES: MacArthur was the best - and worst - of American generals

DOUGLAS MacArthur is one of the most famous American military officers of the first half of the 20th century. As a young brigadier general in 1918, he was poised for a distinguished future that held great promise.
Yet his potential produced enigmatic success and failure in the career that followed. Today, while some historians consider him one of the great captains of history, others disparage his accomplishments.
The truth falls somewhere in the middle.
Born at the Little Rock Barracks in 1880, the son of a Civil War hero and future general, the young MacArthur followed his father’s military path, entering West Point in 1899. He graduated with distinction in 1903, accruing an academic record that ranked third highest in Academy history, and first gained distinction during the Great War.
When the United States entered the war in 1917, he lobbied for the creation of a National Guard division populated by soldiers from all states. The Army agreed, and in the summer of 1917, MacArthur helped organize the 49th Division and is credited with giving it the nickname “Rainbow.”
MacArthur’s career took off after the Great War. First, he was an important West Point superintendent who modernized the curriculum with the liberal arts and lessons from the Great War. Then came his term as Army chief of staff. Selected in 1930 as the country entered the Great Depression, he had some success getting money out of Congress for the military, but he disbanded the experimental armored force and showed disdain for the Air Corps.
Then in 1932 came the Bonus Army—Great War veterans who converged on Washington to lobby Congress to pay a bonus promised to them that was to come due in 1945. Despite their desperate pleas, Congress said no.
When President Herbert Hoover asked the Army to escort the marchers out of town, MacArthur—who thought the group was led by communists and contained few veterans—ordered the Army to drive the vets from town, destroying their makeshift settlement on Anacostia Flats. The incident was embarrassing and led Franklin D. Roosevelt, the newly chosen Democratic candidate for president, to famously label MacArthur one of the “two most dangerous men in America” due to his right-wing political views.
MacArthur retired to the Philippines in 1937, but President Roosevelt brought him out of retirement in August 1941 to command American forces in the Western Pacific, just before Pearl Harbor.
His World War II performance was unimpressive. He allowed the Japanese to destroy his air forces on the ground the day after Pearl Harbor and watched them capture most of his ground forces.
Later, his 1942 promise, “I shall return” to the Philippines led him, when the islands could be bypassed, to blackmail Roosevelt into ordering a return by threatening to make it a political issue in the upcoming 1944 presidential campaign.
In the end, the “return” delayed the advance on Japan and caused the destruction of much of what MacArthur was trying to save.
This career pattern continued after World War II. MacArthur did a magisterial job helping the defeated Japanese create the stable representative government they enjoy today—probably his finest achievement.
There was also the Inchon landing in September 1950. Appointed commander of United Nations forces created to liberate South Korea from a North Korean invasion, MacArthur—against the advice of everyone—ordered an amphibious attack at Inchon that helped liberate the south and capture thousands of North Korean troops.
But that success was followed by one last blunder. When Chinese forces intervened in the war, MacArthur wanted to bomb their staging areas in China, possibly with atomic weapons. President Truman, fearing an escalation of the war, said no. MacArthur attempted to make it a political issue in the U.S. Truman fired him in April 1951 for insubordination, ending his career.
Thus, Douglas MacArthur’s career, so promising in 1918, saw success and failure. Was he ruined by his parents, who insisted that Douglas be the best because he was the brightest? Or was it his ego?
Historian Brad Lee probably got it right when, paraphrasing Dickens, he said that Douglas MacArthur was simply “the best of generals and the worst of generals.”
Dr. Porter Blakemore, a former naval officer and aviator, has taught since 1979 at the University of Mary Washington, where he is a specialist in military and modern European history. He will speak on MacArthur as part of the Crawley Great Lives Series on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Zoom talk can be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.
