GREAT LIVES: Sir Isaac Newton left an indelible mark on society

BORN ON Christmas Day in 1742 to a family of humble roots, Isaac Newton grew to be regarded by many as the most influential scientist who ever lived. As a child, he showed great talent, and before the age of 30, he laid the foundations for mathematical and scientific theories that changed the world.
Michael Hart’s often debated 1978 book, “The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History,” placed Newton in second place, perhaps a surprising outcome for one whose work was not political or religious, areas where individuals tend to have profound influence.
After a deep dive into Newton’s contributions, one can easily be convinced.
Newton’s laws of mechanical motion are part of any introductory physics course and form the theoretical basis for much of what drove the industrial revolution. We would not have space travel, airplanes, or even automobiles if it were not for a basic understanding of mechanical motion.
The same can be said for Newton’s discovery of calculus, a capstone mathematics course for so many high school seniors. The concept of optimization—finding the best way to do something—is fundamental to so many areas of our lives and lies at the heart of any first-semester course in the subject.
The historian Carl Boyer called calculus “the most effective instrument for scientific investigation that mathematics has ever produced.” Coupled with a firm understanding of motion, calculus paved the way for our modern conveniences.
These are just two examples of Newton’s prolific work. His story becomes even more intriguing when you consider that most of these achievements came when Newton was only in his early 20s and away from the university where he spent much of his academic life.
Indeed, England was ravaged by the bubonic plague when Newton was just 22 years old. At his mother’s request, he returned to his boyhood home in Lincolnshire, north of Cambridge University. During two long years of isolation—something we can all relate to—Newton laid the foundation for his work on mechanical motion and calculus, as well as the basics of optics and gravitation.
Yes, there is some evidence that he was indeed inspired by a hanging apple in his family garden. We can all be inspired by how Newton used this time of social distancing.
Some have argued that these discoveries were inevitable. Newton was born the same year as the death of the great Italian scientist, Galileo Galilei, and Newton himself said, “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”
In his productive brilliance, he struggled to live a normal life, almost never cultivating meaningful relationships despite his insights into human behavior, once noting, “Tact is the knack of making a point without making an enemy.”
Ever the self-critic, it took Newton many years, and in some cases decades, to publish his results. Indeed, his Method of Fluxions—covering what we now call differential calculus—appeared in print only after his death.
Meanwhile, others were similarly hard at work. This led to accusations of plagiarism and theft, the most famous being his decades-long feud with Gottfried Leibniz, who, history has shown, made similar discoveries independently from Newton’s work.
Still, Leibniz recognized Newton’s genius, once writing, “Taking mathematics from the beginning of the world to the time when Newton lived, what he has done is much the better part.”
Newton left an indelible mark on society. In his later years, he garnered fame from his groundbreaking “Principia Mathematica,” a work that combined much of his early findings.
Knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1705, Sir Isaac became the Master of the Mint, leading re-coinage efforts, and discovered newfound wealth in his new position.
Although having left the academic world, he assumed the presidency of the Royal Society, a position he held until his death in 1727. But none of the fame or wealth gave Newton any sense of satisfaction.
In his own words, “If I have ever made any valuable discoveries, it has been due more to patient attention, than to any other talent.”
Perhaps we could all learn from this methodology.
Dr. Keith Mellinger is a professor of Mathematics and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Mary Washington. He will speak on Newton as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series on February 2 at 7:30 pm. The Zoom talk may be accessed online at https://www.umw.edu/greatlives.