GREAT LIVES: Sir Isaac Newton left an indelible mark on society

These are just two examples of Newton’s prolific work. His story becomes even more intriguing when you consider that most of these achievements came when Newton was only in his early 20s and away from the university where he spent much of his academic life.

Indeed, England was ravaged by the bubonic plague when Newton was just 22 years old. At his mother’s request, he returned to his boyhood home in Lincolnshire, north of Cambridge University. During two long years of isolation—something we can all relate to—Newton laid the foundation for his work on mechanical motion and calculus, as well as the basics of optics and gravitation.

Yes, there is some evidence that he was indeed inspired by a hanging apple in his family garden. We can all be inspired by how Newton used this time of social distancing.

Some have argued that these discoveries were inevitable. Newton was born the same year as the death of the great Italian scientist, Galileo Galilei, and Newton himself said, “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”

In his productive brilliance, he struggled to live a normal life, almost never cultivating meaningful relationships despite his insights into human behavior, once noting, “Tact is the knack of making a point without making an enemy.”