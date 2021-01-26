GREAT LIVES: Stalin’s chief aviation designer was also a prisoner of the Gulag

In 1947, he led the team that reverse engineered the American B-29 strategic bomber, giving the Soviets a critical boost in catching up with their new adversary.

After the dictator’s death, Tupolev’s bureau continued to dominate Soviet aviation by producing scores of military and civilian aircraft. It was Tupolev’s bureau that also brought ordinary Soviet citizens into the jet age in 1956 when he converted a strategic bomber into a passenger jet, the Tu-104.

Tupolev was celebrated in the USSR as the country’s leading aviation designer. Like William Boeing in the United States, his planes often bore his name, featuring the abbreviation “Tu” before a number, such as the Tu-16 bomber or Tu-144 supersonic airplane.

But one feature of Tupolev’s life that was never revealed to Soviet audiences was his time in Stalin’s Gulag. This was only known to those close to the great designer. Others learned about it through an illegal biography that his fellow aviation designer, Leonid Kerber, circulated in 1971.

Most citizens of the USSR would have to wait until after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 to learn that their greatest aviation designer had also been a victim—and a survivor—of Stalin’s Gulag.

Dr. Steven E. Harris is a professor of European and modern Russian history at the University of Mary Washington. He will speak on Tupolev and Stalin as part of UMW’s Crawley “Great Lives” Lecture Series on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Zoom lecture may be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.

Dr. Steven E. Harris is a professor of European and Modern Russian History at the University of Mary Washington. He will speak on Tupolev and Stalin as part of UMW’s Crawley "Great Lives" Lecture Series on January 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Zoom lecture may be accessed at umw.edu/greatlives.