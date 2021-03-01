GREAT LIVES: Two Southern women writers at the top of their class

A Hurston character, for instance, deems a virile man “a walking orgasm,” while a Welty character assesses that a none-too-bright woman “could sit and ponder all day on how the little tail of the ‘C’ got through the ‘L’ in a Coca–Cola sign.”

Unlike writers such as Mitchell and Lee, whose fame largely rests on solitary works, Hurston and Welty pushed themselves—and triumphed—in a wide arc of artistic forms, crafting short stories, novellas, novels, essays, and reviews. Moreover, each woman wrote a memoir—“Dust Tracks on a Road” (1942) from Hurston and “One Writer’s Beginnings” (1984) from Welty—and seriously explored playwriting.

Finally, with sensitivity, appreciation, and truthfulness that largely checked cultural appropriation, both women imagined a range of others to themselves, including those from different racial perspectives.

Although not as well received as her earlier work, Hurston’s last published novel, “Seraph on the Suwanee” (1948), centralized the lives of working-class Whites in Florida. Similarly, in stories such as “Powerhouse” and “A Worn Path,” Welty offered Black protagonists negotiating the fraught terrain of the racist South.

Book lovers face the inescapable dilemma of what to read out of a near-inexhaustible set of options. But if one seeks a nuanced understanding of the 20th century South—with all its problems, conflicts, and vexed histories—an excellent starting point is the fiction of Zora Neale Hurston and Eudora Welty, since readers can rest assured that they will be in the most capable of hands.

