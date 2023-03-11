The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam reports that the most common question asked by people who tour it is: “Who Betrayed Anne Frank?” Almost 80 years after the Nazis’ tragic abduction of the residents of the secret Annex in August 1944, there is still no answer. Two Dutchmen, filmmaker Thijs Bayens and journalist Pieter van Twisk decided to take on the unsolved mystery. Both were concerned about the ideological divisiveness and growing anti-immigrant sentiment in the Netherlands. Returning to Anne Frank’s story, they believed, would remind people how swiftly a peaceful society can move toward violence. So much can be lost.

Like so many in the Netherlands, their connection to WWII was unexpectedly personal. Bayens’ grandparents had hidden Jews during the war (he met a man whom they’d sheltered as a teenager who told him that dozens of people had passed through the Bayens’ basement) and Van Twisk discovered that the Dutch Resistance listed his grandfather’s house as a contact address for resistance fighters and a storage place for weapons. Van Twisk believed that many of his fellow citizens had not dealt with the fact that the Netherlands’ record during the war had not been good — over 70% of Jews were deported to the extermination camps, more by far than any other western European country; and of the 25,000 to 27,000 people in hiding, one-third were betrayed. Some Dutch police joined the IV B 4 unit (known colloquially as the Jew hunting unit).

Calling the project a cold case investigation, Bayens and Van Twisk collected a team of experienced professionals: former police officers, journalists, war crimes investigators, forensic psychologists, historians, data scientists, and criminologists. Most important was the lead investigator.

Believing the team should be led by an impartial outsider, they turned to retired FBI agent, Vince Pankoke, recommended to them as an indefatigable investigator. Pankoke had worked undercover on Wall Street and had infiltrated Colombian drug gangs. He organized the investigation into projects: the Mapping Project, the Arrests Project, the Residents Project, the Media Project, the Statements Project. What made this new investigation different from previous ones was the use of Artificial Intelligence to draw connections between people, addresses, collaborators, arrests, and so forth that had not been noted before.

In 2019, I was invited to write the narrative of the Cold Case Investigation.

Before the pandemic hit, I managed to spend a month with the team, meeting their members and learning about their research methodologies. After that, our encounters were confined to innumerable Zoom calls, and I was given access to the 66 gigabytes of information (4,700 files) uploaded in what the team called the (virtual) Bookcase.

In the 5-year-long investigation, the team examined over 30 scenarios.

In “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” I was able to create extensive profiles of 12 of the most prominent suspects, including Tonny Ahlers, a Dutch collaborator and blackmailer; Ans van Dijk, a V-Frau (female informant) working with the Jew hunting units; Willem Van Maaren, the warehouse manager of Otto Frank’s business; Nelly Voskuijl, sister of Bep Voskuijl who helped hide the people in the Annex.

My ambition was to bring to life wartime Amsterdam under Fascist occupation, where no matter how careful you were, you could never take your own freedom — or survival — for granted. I was also able to follow Otto Frank’s life after 1933 when he fled to the Netherlands to save his family, and to recount his unsuccessful efforts to get visas to leave the country after 1938. Sadistically, the Nazis stole his capacity for agency step by slow step.

Another aspect of the book is the profiles of the four people, who, at great risk to themselves, sustained the Annex residents with food and basic necessities during the two years plus one month of their hiding. Anne Frank’s diary ends three days before the arrest. The helpers, particularly Miep Gies, recounted what happened after the arrests.

My book asks “Who Betrayed Anne Frank?” The answer is all of us: the Nazis; the Dutch collaborators; the international governments that refused to give Jews asylum; the anti-Semitism that societies allowed to fester. The book offers a warning: there are uncanny parallels between the slow evolution of fascism in the 1930s and 1940s in Europe, and our present time when fanaticism, untruths and violence have become norms.