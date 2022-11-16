Johnston: What laws will stop the slaughter?

Another shooting. Three young men dead, others wounded. A college campus in disbelief. Families grieving.

It’s an all-too-familiar story in a nation where gunfire seems to be the answer to every problem.

Nowhere we go is totally safe anymore. Colleges, public schools, retail stores, government offices, public transportation, concert venues. No place seems immune. Not even places of worship.

You literally take your life in your hands when you walk down the street these days. You never know when someone with a grudge and a gun will open fire.

In the inner cities, innocent children playing in their yards are shot dead and wild shots claim the lives of men and women eating at their kitchen tables or watching TV in their living rooms.

You could be shopping or eating at a restaurant when a disgruntled employee or some deranged individual walks in and starts blasting away. Kids learning their ABCs in classrooms have been slaughtered for no reason. A sniper in Las Vegas shoots indiscriminately at concert goers below. It is crazy.

Who are these people who shoot up stores and offices and buses? It used to be that FBI or other law enforcement profile experts could point out key similarities in mass murderers. No more. Today, these killers come from every background and every walk of life. The only thing they have in common is that they have a gun and are ready to pull the trigger.

In the wake of the University of Virginia shooting, there will inevitably come a demand for gun control. We need more laws! Tighter laws! We have to do something!

OK, what? As I have asked in previous columns concerning this problem, what do we do? Give me specifics, not generalities.

Like most schools, the University of Virginia campus is a “gun free” zone and there are signs explaining this law to the public. Did it stop Sunday’s shooting? No. If someone wants to commit murder, he (or she) will usually find a way.

Guns are everywhere and anyone who wants to get one can do it without much trouble, legally or illegally. And America’s fascination with weapons is almost an obsession. Half the country wants to be Rambo and spray bullets everywhere. They want to hear that rapid fire “pop-pop-pop” of shots blazing and experience the power of that gun vibrating in their hands.

Americans love to play with guns. They are adult toys, and we would die before giving them up. Any law banning firearms in this country would result in a civil war. We are that obsessed.

Americans, since the birth of the nation, have distrusted the government and that distrust has been handed down from generation to generation.

The framers of the Constitution were so skeptical of government that they guaranteed us the right to bear arms primarily for protection against unscrupulous authorities. That’s why Americans won’t give up their guns without a fight.

So, what laws do we make to curb gun violence? The truth is that the more laws we make the more shootings that occur. Seldom a week goes by that there is not a mass shooting somewhere in this country.

Shootings in big cities occur on a daily basis. TV stations often don’t have enough reporters to cover all the murder scenes. What laws do we make that will stop the slaughter?

It is sad to walk into a store and not know if you will be carried out after some person goes berserk and starts shooting. It is sad when college kids return after a field trip and face gunfire before they can get to their dorms. But that’s America these days.

I’ve written similar columns before and I’ll probably write them again after the next shooting. And then, as now, I will ask, “What laws to we make that will stop all the killing?”

No one seems to have the answer and so we mourn the deaths of more victims.

So sad.