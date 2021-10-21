LETTER: Vote for Democrats to save planet, democracy

We live on a beautiful and vulnerable planet, a global garden spinning in the void. Planet Earth teems with millions of life forms that depend on the exact conditions found on our little spherical spaceship. We humans are one of those millions of life forms, and we are rapidly changing those conditions.

As we have become more powerful and numerous, we are threatening the planet that is our only home.

Humans have a tendency not to get along with each other. Some of us seek power and wealth and tend to see people who are “different” from ourselves as threats, instead of potential friends and contributors to the common good. Most of us simply want justice and peace.

Most of humanity is ruled by a dictatorship or a governing elite. Corruption and greed thrive in such governments. People ruled by them have little or no opportunity to improve their lives or circumstances.

Here in the United States, we see that our precious democracy is as vulnerable as our planet itself. It is crucial that we vote for candidates who seek to include all people, not just the wealthy and privileged.