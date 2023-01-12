011323-fls-opin-lreich_merged

I’m ready for ‘me’ time

I enjoyed reading the article on Sunday about setting realistic goals and afterward going outside to take my daily walk being in nature. There were a lot of positive outlooks that were mentioned, but one in particular drew my attention and realizing that I am someone to myself! The one positive outlook that really caught my attention is “Taking time for self-care.” Yes, I need to take more time taking care of myself mindfully, creatively, peacefully and health wise. Becoming more aware of me, myself and who I am! This includes enjoying my nature walks around neighborhood and outside, taking good care of myself physically and mentally, and keeping up with my sewing and creative outlets.

I have been inside myself for a time now, since the pandemic. It is time to step out within means. I need to be kind to myself and others and a good way to start is taking it easy and learning to relax for myself. I also need to at least eat in with a take-out order. I am a little tired of cooking, cleaning, etc. everyday routines, it is time for me to make small changes.

I need to give myself me time. I am already trying to make mental health a priority that was once in the back of my mind. I find this article to be very inspiring to me. As it says, “Believe in yourself.”

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

Beware of the governor’s new school choice plan

Parents, town boards, and school board members, beware of the governor’s new school choice plan.

Virginia stakeholders of public education must take a close look at the impact of the governor’s school choice plan. Too many divisions have occurred among parents today, mostly cultivated by the governor and lieutenant governor, as well as many local school board members who have chosen to inject politics into the discussions and decision-making relative to how to better serve and engage parents.

Any reduction of public dollars by the state of Virginia, as required by the state constitution to fund public education, will greatly impact the already deficient per pupil expenditures the state has provided over the years.

Virginia, as stated in Martin Davis’ recent editorial, ranks 41st in the amount of state funding contribution. These figures/news is mostly hidden from the public. In reaction, town boards and local school boards have been scrambling each year, striving to find dollars to fill these gaps.

Perhaps feeling pressured to raise property taxes, especially in areas where school enrollment has increased. The governor and his executive team have been masterful at creating divisions among the voting public.

We observed this in his political campaign, resulting in chaos at school board meetings and settings where we should be embracing the beauty of supporting our precious school communities in all ways.

Our voting public must put pressure on these folks by voting in large numbers for people who are working to bring us together around the common goal of quality education—not break us apart.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford