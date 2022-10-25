102622-fls-opin-letters_merged

Fact-checking NRCC television ad

As the Nov. 8 elections approach, we are being inundated by television ads for the candidates for the 7th Congressional District. I hope voters will use their good judgment to question whether these ads are truthful.

In particular, I would like to shed light on a claim by the NRCC that Abigail Spanberger “gave herself $5 million of taxpayer funds to pay for her political campaign.” This is very far from the truth.

During her time in Congress, Abigail has worked hard to reduce the influence of big money in politics. She and other Democrats supported the “For the People Act” (H.R. 1) which was introduced in 2019 and again in 2021. This legislation would have strengthened our democracy by expanding voting rights, limiting gerrymandering, strengthening ethics rules and reducing the influence of private donor money in politics.

One of the provisions of H.R. 1 was to fix our campaign funding system through an innovative reform. It would have created a pilot program in three states to provide $25 vouchers for eligible voters to give to their favored candidates for Congress. It would encourage a broader and more diverse population to give and boost the power of ordinary people.

H.R. 1 specified that no taxpayer dollars would be used for this program. Instead, it would create a “Freedom From Influence Fund” primarily by a small surcharge on criminal or civil penalties and settlements from corporations, corporate officers, or individual tax code violators who are in the top income bracket.

What happened to H.R. 1? In 2021, the bill passed the House of Representatives on a near party-line vote of 220–210. It then advanced to the Senate where Republicans blocked the bill with a filibuster.

Fran Larkins

Stafford

Voters must research issues before voting

All the news lately seems consumed with the relation of issues to the midterm elections.

Case in point is gas price increases. The president has nothing to do with these increases and has little power to reduce them. Check the corporate increases and our pals the Saudis.

People who look at this and base their decision to vote solely on a price increase are too lazy to research the causes. Unfortunately, we have too many knee-jerk voters who are entirely too short-sighted and cast their vote for an opponent who has nothing to offer but opposition.

Us elders remember the famous hamburger commercial of the past that asked the question “Where’s the beef?” We need to ask all our candidates “Where’s the Plan?”

Marion Dongieux

Montross

Democracy should trump personal gripes

Remember, if you vote Republican on Nov. 8, you are slowly voting out this country’s esteemed democracy that has stood as the envy of the world for nearly 400 years, since democratic town hall meetings in New England in 1630.

Our overall rights and freedoms are paramount to day-to-day personal gripes such as abortion, hyped dangers of immigration, gender rights or blaming Democrats for inflation, which is mostly caused by oil companies’ greed and all companies’ exploiting the situation to gouge consumers.

If you covet strongman rule, look to Russia now vis-à-vis the resolve of Ukrainians fighting for their Democratic freedoms.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg

Letter: Spanberger’s “Lower food and fuel costs” Act not good for American families

I saw the article about Spanberger’s “Lower food and fuel costs” Act.

Look it up and read it. It makes another federal office that we taxpayers must fund.

More investigative powers to the government. More ethanol fuel at higher percentages which are not good for most engines and reduces MPG’s. There are many other points in her legislation that will cost us more money in the long run, enlarge federal overreach and will still not address the root cause of our high costs.

Allowing for more gas, oil, and coal mined here, in the USA, is what we need to see lower prices. Not creating more governmental regulations and government offices.

I beg everyone to look this up and read it…read it well.

Cindy Rose

Stafford

Inflation is a lifetime for seniors

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Government officials will often say this year’s 8.7% inflation is temporary, but for many retirees this inflation is forever.

Social Security and some government pensions are indexed for inflation, but these are the exceptions. Most pensions and annuities are not indexed for inflation. Under these plans retirees will lose 8.7% of their purchasing power this year and every year for the rest of their lives.

Many retirees depend on conservative investments such as CDs for their income. Currently, the best CD rates are around 4%. That rate may look attractive, but after inflation the CD is actually losing 4.7% of buying power. You were better off with a 1% CD when inflation was 2%.

Recent retirees with 401(K) or IRA accounts are also clobbered by inflation. Most of these accounts are heavily invested in bond funds. Total market U.S. bond funds are down more than 14%. Combine that with inflation, and their buying power has decreased by almost 23%.

The average return for bond funds is predicted to be around 3.6% a year for the next 10 years. It will take a long time for bond funds to recover. Recent retirees will need to cut their planned spending or risk running out of money. For many Americans inflation is forever.

Frank Petranka

Stafford