111122-fls-opin-lscripps_merged

Little things can help protect our water supply

Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution in Virginia has consistently gotten worse, and we can help fix it!

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality “Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution occurs when rain runs off farmland, city streets, construction sites, suburban lawns, roofs and driveways, and enters our waterways.”

This is a problem because if the unhealthy chemicals get in the water, they can kill organisms living in that water, which will eventually affect the humans who rely on the water source.

Although this is a big problem, here are three simple things that we can do to make Fredericksburg a better place: We can pick up pet waste, mulch or compost grass clippings, and dispose of oil and household chemicals by taking them to a proper drop off location and not dumping them down the drain or outside.

Together, we can make Fredericksburg a happier, healthier, and more beautiful place.

Maeve Scripps

Stafford

Fredericksburg Academy student

Dems’ inflationary spending hurts American families

Overall inflation for consumers reached its highest levels in four decades earlier this year and continues to make the two most basic and essential costs of living (food and shelter) a burden on many families. The food and home index rose 13.5%, the largest 12-month increase in 40 years.

Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades with real wages failing to keep up with inflation. The Labor Department reported weekly earnings decreased 3.4% over the last 12 months, and various estimates show households on average will lose thousands of dollars this year with inflation rising faster than wages. Retirement accounts are also shrinking.

Rep. Clyburn of South Carolina recently told MSNBC that Democrats knew when they passed the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” and the $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” that it would cause prices to rise. In other words, they knew their wasteful spending would cause inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a negligent waste and spend package which the Congressional Budget Office and various other organizations say will have minimal impact, if any, on inflation.

Ordinary Americans, not the political elite, are suffering.

The only reason the federal deficit declined in the past year is that it had been artificially expanded in the two prior years because of the coronavirus relief funds. The deficit is still 2 to 4 times the norm for a non-crisis year.

The 7th district is represented by Abigail Spanberger. She has voted for all the inflationary spending over the past two years, including the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.

There is a lot of noise from the Spanberger campaign and mainstream media about what issues they want us to focus on this election cycle. The phrase coined by James Carville in 1992 bears repeating 30 years later. “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Lori Lewis

Spotsylvania

Thank goodness the

Founding Fathers were experienced

Sports celebrities, TV & movie celebrities, some war heroes, cardiac surgeons, lawyers, business leaders and bored rich white men.

These areas seem to be the people who do not have the “right stuff” to become elected representatives at any level of government in our country. It is a false equivalency to think they possess the necessary skills.

Furtherance of your “brand” is a selfish, self-absorbed goal of those seeking self-actualization due to a lack of purpose in their lives. Apparently, leisure life and golfing hasn’t kept them sufficiently entertained.

Looking back to our Founding Fathers, we would not have a democracy if Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Mason (and others) did not have the inherent knowledge and intellect required to nurture the birth of a democracy. Just because you are a heart surgeon or a former football player doesn’t mean you are equipped to be an elected representative.

These unqualified candidates are the product of their political handlers who tell them what to think and say. We need leaders who fully understand American political history and the danger of choosing the wrong path.

The world looks to the United States for leadership. We owe it to our children and future generations to put our country first, not any particular political party’s ambition or aspirations. Therefore, think of the decisions Thomas Jefferson and James Madison made all those years ago.

Bruce R. Iosco

Falmouth