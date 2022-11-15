111622-fls-opin-ljobrack_merged

I hope we do see a return to civility in politics

Well done to Mr. Davis on his editorial of Nov. 10. I hope we do see a return to civility in our politics: by candidates, by officials and by citizens.

It’s no wonder that political violence appears to be on the rise when our elected officials fail to model civil discourse and some officials actually promote violence.

I am buoyed by Rep. Spanberger’s humility in victory, by Ms. Vega’s graceful remarks after the election, and Gov. Youngkin’s letter of apology to Speaker Pelosi. We also see positive signs in the Maryland governor’s office, where outgoing Gov. Hogan and Governor-elect Moore put on a textbook display of inter-party cooperation for the good of their state.

Enthusiasm in support of public policy, either right or left, is necessary for a healthy society. However, I hope we can all temper our political passions in a constructive way.

If our leaders continue to display more courtesy and respect, then perhaps their constituents will as well.

As John F. Kennedy is credited with saying: “Civility is not a sign of weakness.”

Robert Jobrack

Stafford

Spotsy ‘leadership’ harming special ed students

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is under a ‘hostile takeover’ by the four majority radical fringe on its school board: Abuisimail, Gillespie, Phelps and Twigg. They do not adhere to school law, especially the federal special education law: Individuals with Disabilities Education Act/IDEA. They have no respect for the Constitution and violate the First Amendment rights of speakers at the public comment mic.

Because of the takeover, Spotsylvania County Public Schools has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars investment in human capital. Educators continue to resign to take their knowledge and skills to surrounding counties that support them.

Children in special education have especially been hurt. If they have one of the few licensed special educators, they are not receiving the mandated ‘individualized’ education program/IEP because these case managers are above caseload limits set by the Virginia Department of Education. Parents who do not know their special education due process rights have verbally agreed to reductions in their child’s IEPs without a translator provided.

Sue Sargeant

Fredericksburg

JFK gave us something to agree on

Concerning the letter “Today’s liberals aren’t JFK liberals,” [Nov. 4], I found the last paragraph ironic, because I agreed wholeheartedly with it. “It is time to send the radicals of both parties home. To be respectful of opposing views, to make compromises when necessary, and to make government work for we the people.” Ironic, because he had just spent the previous paragraphs painting all liberals with the same vitriolic brush, as socialists, and addressing nothing in his own party.

It is sad to watch our leaders do things that turn people, neighbors, against each other as if “the other side” doesn’t care about America.

Liberals are not socialists, although they might look with interest at solutions that incorporate some socialist ideas, like social security. They are still capitalists. And while Trump is a fascist, in part because he doesn’t really understand how democracy works, I don’t think most people registered as Republicans are fascists.

We have one of the best voting systems in the country. It, and the peaceful transfer of power from election to election, are remarkable shining beacons of democracy. Don’t let leaders that create false fears about elections tear things down just because you believe Democrats are going to turn America into a socialist country. (Have you talked to any of your liberal neighbors lately?)

As for liberal run cities, I would suggest some amount of selective attention. Urban areas do tend to be more liberal than rural areas, yes, but I think if you looked closely you’d see that, for all cities, the bigger the city the more problems there are…mostly because they are big. Correlation is not causation.

By the way, I am old enough to be a JFK liberal. Let’s relax a little and work together, people.

John Warner

Fredericksburg