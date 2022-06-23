Guidelines for Letters to the Editor relating to the Congressional Race

Congressional race Letters to the Editor guidelines

With the 7th District Congressional set, we look forward to receiving and printing as many of your letters regarding the contest between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and candidate Yesli Vega as possible. When submitting, please keep the following in mind:

Letters are limited to 300 words.

The Free Lance–Star reserves the right to edit letters for style and length.

We generally publish letters in the order that they are received.

While we try and publish as many letters as possible, we cannot guarantee publication.

Letters relating to the race submitted after Oct. 28 will not be published.

We look forward to hearing from you.