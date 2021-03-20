LETTER: 1st District Republicans must return stimulus money

Republicans in

1st District should

return stimulus

My fellow Republicans/Trumpists, you need to step up and return your $1,400 stimulus checks. You asked Rep. Rob Wittman to vote no on the American Relief Plan. He does not want you to receive any stimulus money per your mandate.

While most Americans overwhelmingly supported the ARP, our congressional district did not. Wittman listened to your phone calls, survey responses, etc., and voted no as your representative.

So all true patriots must return the stimulus money they did not want. Please send your check (made payable to the United States Treasury) to Rep. Rob Wittman, No ARP stimulus for me, 2055 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515.

Mr. Wittman will collect the returned money and do the right thing with it. Hopefully he will let us know the final amount.

Let’s go, true patriots!

Vivian Messner

Colonial Beach