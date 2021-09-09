LETTER: 25 questions about what's happening

I have 25 questions about what’s happening
Where is Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the secretary of state and our clueless generals?
Where are the resignations for the inept, disastrous exit from Afghanistan?
Why did Biden not have an exit plan?
Why did we leave Bagram Air Base in the darkness of night without notice?
Why did Biden evacuate the military before civilians?
Why did Biden leave thousands of civilian contractors in harm’s way with no access to the Kabul airport?
Why doesn’t the Biden administration know how many U.S. citizens are in Afghanistan?
Why can France and England evacuate their civilians from Kabul, but we cannot?
Why did we leave billions of dollars in military high-tech hardware to rearm the Taliban?
Why did Barack Obama release the Taliban leader and four terrorists in exchange for an Army deserter?
Where are the million-plus illegals who entered the country this year?
Why weren’t illegals vaccinated before busing them throughout the U.S.?
Why did Biden cancel natural gas leases on public lands?
Why did Biden shut down our pipeline and approve a Russian pipeline?
Why is Biden asking the Saudis to increase oil production?
Why were we energy independent last year and oil dependent now?
Why is the FBI complicit in covering up the Hunter Biden corruption scandals?
Why is COVID information so mismanaged?
Why is the military chief of staff more interested in “wokeness, equity and CRT” than training our soldiers to fight impending wars?
Why does Twitter and Facebook allow Taliban propaganda but forbid President Trump’s tweets?
Why do Democrats promote and thrive on racial division?
Why did NBC edit out portions of Biden’s taped interview with George Stephanopolous?
Why do NBC, CBS, ABC, CNBC, Facebook and Twitter continue to lie to their viewers?
Why do the Democrats thrive on race baiting?
Why are they destroying America?
Robert Schuchart
Colonial Beach