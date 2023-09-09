Warriors Heart opening in Caroline on Monday

Next week marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The aftermath of that day has left a lasting impact, with thousands of individuals still struggling with the invisible wounds of addiction, PTSD and trauma. Among those who bear this heavy burden are our veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders, who bravely stood at the frontlines on that day and in the years that followed.

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Warriors Heart, a rehabilitation center founded by veterans, is set to change this narrative with the opening of our first East Coast location in Caroline County on Monday, Sept. 11.

The center, created by warriors for warriors, is uniquely attuned to the specific challenges faced by those who have served our nation. It recognizes the important role of camaraderie, peer support and understanding in the healing journey and will have on-site clinicians and therapists, offering a wide range of therapeutic activities such as art and cooking classes, metal and woodshop classes, as well as K9 and equine therapy.

The weight of mental health challenges like alcohol and drug addiction, PTSD and trauma should never be carried alone, and now, thanks to our new location, Virginia’s service members no longer have to shoulder this burden alone.

As Warriors Heart embarks on this new chapter, we are ready to welcome warriors home and support them on their recovery journey.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for us.

Now, it is our turn to fight for them.

Josh Lannon

Founder/CEO

Warriors Heart Virginia

Build culture of caring, help our seniors

Fredericksburg is a special place filled with residents who look after and care about one another. For years, I have been in awe at the stories in this paper about local citizens who have helped to make the Fredericksburg area what it is today. That is especially true of all the seniors in our area who continue to give back every day. Strong communities are defined by their people and their willingness to put service to others over themselves.

According to a new report from the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, 60% of seniors across the commonwealth lack the caregiving resources they need from friends and family. That includes not being able to participate in social or civic engagement activities, challenges finding transportation, and concerns about getting access to important information and services that seniors need.

This statistic should come as no surprise. From work to responsibilities around the home, we are all drawn in so many different directions that we often forget there are individuals in our own backyard that need our help. That is why I want to bring attention to National Assisted Living Week taking place Sept. 10–16.This celebration provides an opportunity for families, local communities, first responders and senior living professionals to come together to celebrate ways in which we can enhance the welfare of seniors.

We can collectively volunteer our time and resources on things that will have a tremendous impact on quality of life for seniors in Fredericksburg. For example, you can pick up fresh fruits or vegetables for a senior neighbor from the farmers market at Hurkamp Park, drive them to a doctor’s appointment, or even volunteer at place like Commonwealth Senior at Fredericksburg. There are so many ways that we can build a culture of caring in our community.

Karen Estes

Stafford

Our problems lay with our leadership

I want to spin off the public comments made by Jo Knight at the last Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, with care and purpose. She is correct about the downward spiral of community, especially along Route 1 in the no named, downtown Stafford boondoggle.

I really don’t know her personally but know of her as one who also grew up in this place called home. I sympathize with folks who have become entangled in government nuances that do not necessarily translate to the good of the public, especially families who have lived here for generations.

The problem is with the leadership that gets elected to public office by families who move en masse into the area looking for a new life with all the amenities, including new schools, parks and transportation modality. As good as their desire is, it is far from anything truly within reach as the budgetary needs cannot support this overload, especially when criterial resources are also necessary for first responders.

I won’t speak to the other districts in the county, but the Aquia district (the heart of the county) is in a shamble, and our elected representation is too busy grooming herself for the next level of office, all the while in present capacity emanating a shopping list of events attended, when she should be looking for economic solutions that will provide generous revenue from investors and businesses alike.

I can’t overstate the fact we have fallen behind in garnering measurable proffers from the commercial sector that ultimately impact revenue and the strain thereof. In fact, we are behind Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg.

Currently, three board members are up for reelection with little appetite for change. Knowing my district and the two others (Darrell gets a pass) are out past the general election in 2024, vote cautiously.

Bryant Wilkerson

Stafford