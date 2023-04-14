A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin court on Feb. 17, seeking damages and injunctive relief for owners of older Kia or Hyundai cars designed without a key security feature that helps prevent them being stolen. In short, the two car companies are being sued because some older versions of their cars are not secure enough and are too easy to steal.

As with “guns,” the criminals who misuse the “guns” and, now, those who steal cars, are not as responsible as they once were. What is next? With the great increase in retail thefts from stores, especially in big cities, should we go after the builders of the stores because they did not make the buildings secure enough? Should the same apply to house builders, especially in those areas where porch pirates are stealing packages left on peoples’ front porches? In this case can we also sue the delivery companies because they did not secure my packages well enough on my porch? Can border states now sue the federal government because they have not secured the U.S. border well enough?

Who should be sued due to a physical assault, as clearly the victim had not done enough to protect themselves- the victim, the town/city for failing to provide protection, the county, state, or federal governments? Can I sue the manufacturer of a hammer because it did not incorporate enough safeguards to prevent me from smashing my thumb? For a long time now, we seem to have been evolving into a ”blameless” society, where no one is responsible for their actions, someone else is.

It is a sad state of affairs. Our insurance rates will surely rise, and rise, and rise the more this madness is allowed to continue. Are we doomed?

Todd Blose

Stafford