Letter: A constitutional argument for legal abortion

A constitutional argument for legal abortion

The leaked SCOTUS opinion presaging the overturning of Roe v. Wade, compels the argument: does legalized abortion have a constitutional basis, and is the denial of abortions equality as unconstitutional?

1. Anti-abortion ruling establishes a de facto national religion.

The court’s majority is invalidating the First Amendment’s ban on establishing a national religion by forcing their religious beliefs, and those of Catholics and evangelical Christians, on those who do not believe the same.

2. Abortions are protected by the “equal protection” and “due process” in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Denying abortions nullifies the 14th Amendment’s “ due process” and “equal protection“ of the law: “No STATE shall make or enforce any law that abridges the privileges or immunities of ANY citizen of the U.S.…. nor deny due process or equal protection of the law.”

Women with the means can travel to any country or state with legalized abortions and obtain an abortion. The poor have to bear the burden of having unwanted children, which denies “equal protection” to them.

To comply with “due process,” each petition for an abortion would require adjudication.

3. Denying abortions violates “undue burden” standard in place by SCOTUS since the 19th century

The “undue burden” standard requires the courts, not legislators, to examine by case whether restrictions on abortions place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion, ( Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, June 27, 2016).

4. Denial of abortions is discriminatory under Title VII of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

That seven justices in 1973, and in case after case since, interpreted the Constitution to legalize abortions, convinces that SCOTUS’ politicization and piety are more compelling arguments than precedent and the Constitution.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg