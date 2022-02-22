Letter: A glaring display of Russian mischief

A glaring display of Russian mischief

In October 1962, the United States was engaged in a tense standoff with the former Soviet Union. It was so intense, in fact, that fathers who vividly remembered walking through the ruble of heavily bombed European cities in WWII, hastily built bomb shelters in their own backyards.

So just as Putin is testing the Biden presidency today, Nikita Khruschev sought to test President Kennedy by introducing Soviet ICBM offensive missiles in Cuba. These missiles, if deployed, would have threatened a major portion of the continental United States. Today, one can argue that the current standoff, with it’s NATO semi-encirclement of Ukraine, is deemed by President Putin to be a direct threat to Russian security.

JFK solved the Cuban missile crisis by blockading the island nation of Cuba with U.S. Navy warships, thereby barring Soviet missile shipments that were bound for Cuban ports. These Soviet freighters, carrying the missiles on deck, were eventually turned back without entering Cuban waters. These incidents later would become known as the Cuban missile crisis, with President Kennedy having the lead role as a global peace-maker.

But there also was a secret side agreement that JFK negotiated with Russia to remove U.S. offensive missiles from Turkey that was not reported until several months later. Perhaps the same type of face-saving agreement might help resolve the current crisis in Ukraine.

Could there be a secret protocol, negotiated by a diplomatic interagency task force that, by working in tandem with their Russian counterparts, and our NATO allies, avert kinetic action in the current crisis?

If so, could President Biden and President Putin one day share a Nobel peace prize by stepping away from the brink of war?

Richard Soehngen

Fredericksburg