Letter: A most important Christmas gift

I have eight children that I am giving gifts to this Christmas. They range in age from 6 to 20. I have purchased for each of them a set of three documents—the Declaration of Independence, the U. S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The documents are hard-cover bound and are 3.5 inches by 6.5 inches. These documents are the most important gifts that I can give to my grandchildren.

It is these documents, among many others, that have shaped and continue to shape the quality of their lives. I want my grandchildren to know and understand the principles for which the U.S. was founded.

The documents are not perfect by far, but they are the best guiding documents for free and democratic governance. I highly recommend that all grandparents and parents purchase these three documents for their grandchildren and children.

Don’t stop there—read the documents to the children and explain how important their principles are critical for our safe and secure future. I suggest the reading(s) be done each 4th of July.

James P. Huber

Fredericksburg