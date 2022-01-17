Letter: A new school building won't solve the problem

New school building won’t solve the problem

The Free Lance–Star recently described a joint meeting, on Jan. 13, of the Fredericksburg City Council and School Board. Council invited public comment prior to its vote to build a second middle school for up to $65,000,000. The article continues with all the contract expansion possibilities, which could easily skyrocket costs.

While the concept of expanding elementary school facilities has been debated and approved by council, there has been no such approval of a new middle school.

The fact that current school buildings have the ability to be expanded, at a fraction of the cost of new construction, is being ignored as a viable option to city needs.

The Fredericksburg school system is rated as being one of the worst in the state. Rather than face this subject head on, some councilors have voiced their wish to hide this devastating reality from students so that they will feel proud of their school. Face it, these students already know what they are receiving and will learn hard lessons as they graduate to the workforce.