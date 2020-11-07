Letter: A new statue for Caroline?

Loving statue would be unifying for Caroline
For some, the Confederate statue that towered at old Caroline courthouse depicts a well-mannered Southern soldier. A smiling ancestor who rose to duty and sacrifice.
But for many, the statue is a reminder of the cruel injustices of slavery and an emblem of Jim Crow segregation.
Now moved, the old statue was vexing for many and divisive for us all.
Fortunately now, a new statue—depicting Richard and Mildred Loving hand-in-hand—would be unifying.
Theirs is a Caroline love story. They lived in matrimony deep in the quiet countryside of Central Point. A brick mason, he was white and she of Black and Native American descent. Arrested in 1958 for violating Virginia’s law banning interracial marriage, they were imprisoned in the old jail, tried in the old Caroline courthouse and banished from Virginia.
Yet their love endured.
Forced to leave Caroline, they moved to a new home on the hectic city streets of Washington, D.C., forbidden to return to Virginia together to visit their families. Fighting for the legitimacy of their marriage and missing family and community, they filed a series of appeals that finally rose to the Supreme Court. There, in 1967, the law banning interracial marriage in Virginia and 16 other states was struck down by unanimous vote.
They returned, a married couple with three children, their love story intact, to Central Point to quietly live out their days.
A brass plaque commemorating the Lovings and the Supreme Court decision is inside the almost-always locked old courthouse. Their love story has been told in three movies, books and countless articles.
Their statue, which would draw visitors from across the nation, would stand as an emblem of love, justice, the integrity of all married couples and harmony between the races.
Ed Simmons Jr.
Caroline
