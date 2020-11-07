Letter: A new statue for Caroline?

Loving statue would be unifying for Caroline

For some, the Confederate statue that towered at old Caroline courthouse depicts a well-mannered Southern soldier. A smiling ancestor who rose to duty and sacrifice.

But for many, the statue is a reminder of the cruel injustices of slavery and an emblem of Jim Crow segregation.

Now moved, the old statue was vexing for many and divisive for us all.

Fortunately now, a new statue—depicting Richard and Mildred Loving hand-in-hand—would be unifying.

Theirs is a Caroline love story. They lived in matrimony deep in the quiet countryside of Central Point. A brick mason, he was white and she of Black and Native American descent. Arrested in 1958 for violating Virginia’s law banning interracial marriage, they were imprisoned in the old jail, tried in the old Caroline courthouse and banished from Virginia.

Yet their love endured.