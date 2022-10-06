 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A path to defuse the war in Ukraine?

  • 0

I suggest this approach to defusing Putin’s War.

Through the UN and diplomatic channels, propose that the four illegally annexed provinces be placed in a UN receivership that will assume full governance responsibility for a decade. An international peacekeeping force will have to be assembled and put in place.

Currently, Putin is backed into a corner and exceedingly dangerous. This approach will offer a cooling off period and maybe the Kremlin can save face and hopefully have new leadership.

Joe McElroy

Spotsylvania

