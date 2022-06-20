Letter: A Republican gun owner for Spanberger

A Republican gun owner for Spanberger

I’m a veteran, gun owner, and former Republican in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. This November, I will support Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s reelection, because she is the most qualified candidate for the job.

I became disenchanted with the extreme shift of the Republican Party in 2016 and voted third-party. As I look at the field of Republicans vying for the nomination in the 7th District, I am appalled.

In contrast, Rep. Spanberger is a committed representative for Virginians. I have watched her crisscross the 7th District since she first ran for Congress.

I was a proud supporter of Abigail’s first Congressional race, because she represented the exact politician I was looking for: someone who is willing to go against the fray of Washington politics and focus on legislating. Nowhere is that more apparent than the recent Lugar Center Bipartisanship Index, which ranked Abigail the fifth-most bipartisan member of the U.S. House, as well as Virginia’s most bipartisan member.

Rep. Spanberger’s background as a CIA officer is particularly important as we witness Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a veteran, I appreciate that Abigail has been a voice of strength on this topic.

As I mentioned earlier, I bear arms. I legally possess a shotgun, hand guns, and even a semi-automatic rifle. As a gun owner, I appreciate Rep. Spanberger’s commonsense approach.

She has twice voted to close background check loopholes and extend the amount of time law enforcement has to complete background checks for checks that are not cleared within minutes of submission. She also supports raising the minimum age to purchase an assault-style weapon from 18 to 21—a notion that is not radical, but smart.

Abigail Spanberger will best represent the interests of all Spotsylvania citizens. As a Republican for 18 years, Abigail has earned my vote.

Russell Forest

Fredericksburg