Letter: A ruthless man and absolute power

A ruthless man and absolute power

I was born shortly after the end of World War II. Over my 75 years, I have gradually learned what my dad and his three brothers went through as soldiers in that war.

One died in the Philippines, and all four experienced unspeakable horrors, as did millions of other U.S. and allied forces and civilians. All because one ruthless man was able to gain absolute power over a democratic nation using hatred, lies, suspicion, and divisive tactics to turn German citizens against each other and blame various religious or ethnic groups for Germany’s problems.

The parallels in the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency were unmistakable, right down to the resurgence of neo-Nazis and other hate groups that were emboldened by Trump’s words and actions. After four years of tumultuous and unpredictable leadership, the American people voted Donald Trump out of office.

Reverting to the dishonest tactics he had practiced all his life, Trump tried to falsify the election results by various means, including a phone call to Brad Raffensperger insisting that he should find 11,780 more votes for him. That phone call was taped so the American people could hear. Finally, Donald Trump organized an insurrection to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

From early in his presidency, Trump was clearly an admirer of Vladimir Putin. At one point, Trump even said that as president he could do anything he wanted, he had absolute power. He was corrected about that, but he still doesn’t get the message. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helps us see who Putin really is, and who Donald Trump longs to be: the first dictator of the United States.

Bob Lowry

Fredericksburg