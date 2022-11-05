Letter: A Spanberger vote is vote for the Democrat party

While binge-watching all three “Godfather” movies, I suddenly realized why I will not vote for Abigail Spanberger for a third term to Congress. While she herself plays the role of likeable and relatively harmless Consigliere Tom Hagen, she works for an organization that is anything but harmless. To vote for her, or any Democrat, is to ensure that the United States continues along a path to a dark, undesirable future.

With continued Democratic leadership, if we can call it that, we can be assured that our borders remain wide open and that our population explosion continues unimpeded. We can also look forward to skyrocketing fuel bills and possibly a Europe-style dark winter as our betters bet the farm on algae ponds and horizon-to-horizon windmills and solar panels. Criminals will continue to enjoy what is now their golden age given the fairness of low or no sentences and touchy-feely treatment.

Worst of all, is that billions of tax dollars will follow their COVID brothers and sisters into some bottomless trough where friends of the party can help themselves and fund all sorts of stupid things.

No, Abigail is a nice, harmless person who has played it fairly straight. But, when you get her, you get the entire Corleone family, and that’s not good. So, no vote from me.

Paul S. Cariker

Spotsylvania